NF Features 15-Year-Old Fan On New Song "Chasing_(Demo)"

NF has a special connection with his fans. The 29-year-old Michigan artist is well-known as one of the most talented gospel rappers, but his music does not limit itself to fans of Christian music. NF tells stories that many can relate to, regardless of religion.

After sharing a snippet of the song, NF received an overwhelming amount of support and he decided to just release it, adding one of his fans' vocals to the track.

"I posted a clip the other day of a song and was honestly shocked at how much you guys liked it. Every project I do there are a couple of songs that I hold back or just don’t feel like work and this was most likely going to be one of those songs," said the rapper. "A day or so after I posted the clip I heard a cover a fan did of it and I was blown away by it. Long story short, my producer Tommee and I took her audio and ended up finishing it for you guys! Thank you Mikayla Sippel for letting us use your amazing voice and inspiring me to actually release it."

Listen to the new song below, which features NF's 15-year-old Australian fan Mikayla Sippel.

Quotable Lyrics:

I just wanna run away

And find somewhere that feels safe

Find somewhere the bad days

Don't come as often in this sad phase

Somewhere I can be loved

Where I don't have to run away from my flaws

And I don't have to be afraid of my thoughts

With this high, this high that I've been chasing