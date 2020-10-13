mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

NF Features 15-Year-Old Fan On New Song "Chasing_(Demo)"

Alex Zidel
October 13, 2020 17:21
NF Real Music/CarolineNF Real Music/Caroline
NF Real Music/Caroline

Chasing_(Demo)
NF Feat. Mikayla Sippel

NF releases his latest song "Chasing_(Demo)", which features his fan Mikayla Sippel.


NF has a special connection with his fans. The 29-year-old Michigan artist is well-known as one of the most talented gospel rappers, but his music does not limit itself to fans of Christian music. NF tells stories that many can relate to, regardless of religion.

After sharing a snippet of the song, NF received an overwhelming amount of support and he decided to just release it, adding one of his fans' vocals to the track.

"I posted a clip the other day of a song and was honestly shocked at how much you guys liked it. Every project I do there are a couple of songs that I hold back or just don’t feel like work and this was most likely going to be one of those songs," said the rapper. "A day or so after I posted the clip I heard a cover a fan did of it and I was blown away by it. Long story short, my producer Tommee and I took her audio and ended up finishing it for you guys! Thank you Mikayla Sippel for letting us use your amazing voice and inspiring me to actually release it."

Listen to the new song below, which features NF's 15-year-old Australian fan Mikayla Sippel.

Quotable Lyrics:

I just wanna run away
And find somewhere that feels safe
Find somewhere the bad days
Don't come as often in this sad phase
Somewhere I can be loved
Where I don't have to run away from my flaws
And I don't have to be afraid of my thoughts
With this high, this high that I've been chasing

NF Mikayla Sippel new music new song
