After weeks of leaked images and rumors, Nike is ready to launch a limited edition collaboration with Neymar Jr., which takes shape in the form of two Nike Shox R4 colorways. The kicks, priced at $150 each, will be available starting at 10am ET today, May 30, via Nike.com and select Nike retailers.

In speaking about the first pair of Shox that debuted in 2000, the Brazilian soccer legend says the kicks became an instant object of desire. "They were like a shoe of the future,"recalls Neymar Jr.

The first Neymar Jr. x Nike Shox R4 serves as a nod to the metallic detailing and reflective elements of the original launch colorway. By mirroring the hues of a watermelon, the second connects directly to the buzzing markets around São Paulo that were a constant in Neymar Jr's childhood. “The crazy color combination,” he says of the shoe. “I like it!"

