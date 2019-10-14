Next Town Down Makes Major Label Debut With "Juliet" EP

Next Town Down has returned to drop off their full-length Juliet EP. On the tracklist, you'll find collaborations with 6LACk, YK Osiris and Rich The Kid as the crew flexes their range as a solid new voice in R&B while flirting with boundaries of hip-hop influences.

"This is truly a moment. Thank u guys for waiting on us. everything we do is for u and we wouldn’t be here without u," they penned via Instagram. “We spent a lot of time and gave a lot of ourselves in this project, so We’re proud to give u something that we handcrafted for you guys. we hope it embodies who we are individually and as lovers. This is just the beginning of the love story.”