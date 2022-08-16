We haven't even reached Fall of 2022 yet and we're already receiving news about next year's Halloween celebrations. For almost 20 years, the Saw franchise has been terrorizing horror fans worldwide. What began as a film about a gruesome, calculated, murderous game has now become one of the most popular horror franchises in the history of entertainment. Tobin Bell masterfully portrays the role of Jigsaw, and while it is unclear if he will be returning, it has been reported exclusively by Bloody Disgusting that the next Saw film will arrive next year.

The outlet confirmed that the 10th installment of the film will return with a director who is familiar with the franchise.

Kevin Greutert—who reportedly directed 2009's Saw VI and the following year's Saw: The Final Chapter, as well as edited Jigsaw and Saws I through V—will once again be behind the camera. While details regarding the storyline are unclear at this time, it was reported that Twisted Pictures and Lionsgate are moving forward quickly to make sure this one takes over the Halloween season of 2023.

Last year's Spiral: From the Book of Sawwas yet another successful addition to the ongoing frightening franchise, so it will be interesting to see how they celebrate nearly two decades of its reign.

Mark Burg and Oren Koules, producers of the Saw franchise, reportedly told Bloody Disgusting:

“We have been listening to what the fans have been asking for and are hard at work planning a movie that Saw aficionados and horror fans alike will love. And part of that is giving the reins to Kevin Greutert, director of Saw VI, which is still one of the fans’ favorites in the entire series. More details will be revealed soon.”

Saw 10 will reportedly arrive on October 27, 2023.

