12 Years a Slave screenwriter John Ridley will be reinventing a new Dark Knight comic, set to release in 2021. DC's upcoming project was announced at the "Legacy of the Bat" panel during DC FanDome.

Earl Gibson III / Getty Images

While DC and Ridley did not reveal the exact identity as this new Dark Knight, Ridley did say it's very likely that he will be a person of color: "I think it's a pretty safe bet that if I'm writing Batman, it’s probably a little better than a 47% chance he’s going to be a person of color," Ridley said.

Ridley did admit that the character will likely be connected to the family of Lucius Fox: "[Lucius] has a family and this is a family that has secrets, has kept secrets from one another,” said Ridley. “It’s a little bit different dynamic than the Batman that we've always seen.”

The new Dark Knight character will not replace Bruce Wayne for the comics. Both characters will exist, likely in alternate universes or timelines.

DC says more information will be revealed during the second FanDome event on September 12, for the "Batman: The Joker War" panel.

A new trailer for Zack Snyder's version of Justice League was also revealed at the DC FanDome, Saturday.

