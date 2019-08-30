New York City previously announced new guidelines that will protect individuals against discrimination based on their hair and now the city has put a new law into effect today that will decriminalize marijuana, making the city a place you want to be. CBS reports that residents in The Big Apple who have low-level marijuana convictions will see their records wiped clean. The publication details how the new law will affect nearly 14,000 people from the five boroughs with another 11,000 others statewide.



David Ramos/Getty Images

Residents who get caught with under two ounces will no longer be hit with a criminal offense but rather a fine - $50 for possessing less than an ounce, or $200 for 1-2 ounces.

"Communities of color have been disproportionately impacted by laws governing marijuana for far too long, and today we are ending this injustice once and for all,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement. “By providing individuals who have suffered the consequences of an unfair marijuana conviction with a path to have their records expunged and by reducing draconian penalties, we are taking a critical step forward in addressing a broken and discriminatory criminal justice process.”

