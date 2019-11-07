mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

New York's Ashoka Is All About Positive Energy On "Regular Day"

Alex Zidel
November 07, 2019 16:12
Regular Day
Ashoka

Ashoka wants us all to appreciate life on his new single.


Time is ticking and, more often than not, you've got to create your own opportunities. It's not practical to believe that things will just fall in your life. If you want something, go out there and get it! Even on a "Regular Day," New York artist Ashoka keeps his head screwed on tight, exuding positive vibes and remaining on his grind. The melodic rapper thinks that we all can be the rulers of our destinies and his latest single communicates just that.

Produced by Dorante and FabeStar, Ashoka vibes over a fun instrumental with his inspirational message. He spoke on the track, noting that nobody should get complacent when it comes to their dreams. "I feel like more often than not people wait around for life's high notes," he said. "We hope and pray for the excitement that we all yearn for to eventually fall into our laps. This past year, I came to the realization that the only way to truly live life is through creating your own luck, creating your own unforgettable moments, and creating the energy you’ve been aching for in life. Through this mentality, I've started to feel on top of the world each day I wake up. Every day is starting to feel like another moment on my 'highlight reel'. Even a 'Regular Day' has turned into an unforgettable one."

How do you feel about this one?

Quotable Lyrics:

Time is ticking, gotta make a move
What's up man, do what you gotta do
Got a lot to win, a lot to lose, lot to prove

