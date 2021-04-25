Bittersweet emotions have been running through the hip-hop community in the past 24 hours. Yesterday, the late DMX was honored at a memorial service at Brooklyn's Barclays Center where friends and family gathered to pay their respect. Kanye West brought Sunday Service to New York City while the Ruff Ryders reunited on stage for an emotional tribute to DMX.



The funeral service is currently taking place with friends and family in attendance to say their final farewell to X. As fans tune in from their homes, Erica Ford took to the stage where she announced that New York State has officially declared December 18th Earl "DMX" Simmons Day. Dec. 18th is X's birthday. Ford presented X's family with the NY state flag that was flying on the day of his death. "His lyrics were also rapped on the Senate floor by Senator Jamal Bailey who introduced a legislative resolution alongside Senator Andrea Stewart-Cousins in his honor," said Ford.

During DMX's memorial service yesterday, both Jadakiss and Styles P shared words on stage reflecting on X's legacy, especially its significance for Yonkers, NY. "Y.O., y'all know this is a big hit for us. The world know the Dog but we know a different Dog. When he comes to the town, he's much different than the one they see on TV. It's hurts anytime you lose a soldier but this one hurts different because he was the main piece on the board," said Jadakiss.

RIP DMX. Watch Erica Ford's announcement below.