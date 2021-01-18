Jahade Chancey was murdered at his Staten Island recording studio on January 17, being rushed after two armed men rang the doorbell, waited for him to answer, and then assassinated him. A video was captured from the studio's doorbell camera, showing one man with what appears to be an assault rifle, as well as a second man with a handgun.

The video shows the two men crossing the street, taking a few seconds to prepare before ringing the doorbell, and then immediately start shooting once Chancey opened the door. The men fled the scene. Thus far, no arrests have been made.

According to the New York Daily News, Chancey opened the Demonlow recording studio in August. His murder happened just after 7 PM on Saturday. He was reportedly transported to Staten Island University Hospital but doctors could not save him.

"They took away a beautiful child," said Chancey's mother, Lashon Stockton. "My son is an entertainer, what they call a hype man. Always dancing. He loved old-school music. No children, never been in jail, I don’t think he ever had a fight. He had no beef with anybody. His friends are great, so I know it wasn’t a setup."

Chancey worked with several of Staten Island's most exciting rising artists, including Snoop, who was featured on HotNewHipHop and Tunecore's Artist Spotlight series in November.

"He was a mama’s boy," added Chancey's mother. "All he wanted was to be his own boss. He said, ‘Ma, we’ve been in the projects for too long. Once we make it big, we’re out.’"

Rest in peace, Jahade Chancey.

