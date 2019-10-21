After weeks of leaked images and rumors, the New York Knicks officially introduced their 2019-20 Statement Edition uniforms inspired by “the hustle and strength of the city and team.”

The uniforms are highlighted by a slightly different shade of blue with white lettering and numbers, as well as a white and orange trim.

Per the Knicks' press release, "Blue is our statement - we're not here to ball, we're here to battle. While our core colors remain, our updated style reflects the team of today." As for the steel piping, the Knicks explain, "These sleek, modern lines flow through the jersey - a nod to our evolving city - while staying true to the classic look of past Knicks uniforms."

The Knicks will wear the Statement Edition uniform against all Western Conference teams, beginning with their season opener in San Antonio on Wednesday, October 23 and at The Garden for the first time on November 3 when they take on the Sacramento Kings.

Take a look at some additional images in the tweets embedded below.