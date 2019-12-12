After a horrible to start to the season, the New York Knicks fired head coach David Fizdale last week which just goes to show how much they are in shambles. The Knicks have been pretty horrible for a very long time now and it's clear that fans are hoping for a big change. Most fans want owner James Dolan to sell the team although that's probably not going to happen anytime soon.

Without Fizdale, the Knicks are currently letting interim coach Mike Miller run the team although there is no certainty that he'll get to be in charge all season. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Knicks have a shortlist of coaches they are considering and there are some pretty big names on the list.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

"The Knicks want interim head coach Mike Miller to finish the season in the position, but I’m told they have a short list of potential in-season candidates, including Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson and Tom Thibodeau, should the team’s faltering season necessitate another move," Charania explained. "Miller was informed upon taking the job that it is an interim position, and that the Knicks would keep an open mind for a possible permanent hire throughout the remainder of the season."

