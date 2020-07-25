Let's face it, the Knicks have been a disaster for a very long time. They haven't been to the NBA Finals since 1999 and over the course of the last 21 years, they have been effectuating bad decision after bad decision. For the last few months, they have been looking for a brand new head coach, and there have been plenty of names circulating throughout the rumor mill. Some of the biggest names have been Jason Kidd, as well as Tom Thibodeau who most recently coached the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Well, it seems as though the Knicks are about to get their new head coach, as Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN recently reported that Thibodeau is finalizing a five-year deal with the team. It's been rumored that the Knicks head coaching job was a dream gig for Thibodeau, and now, he will get to live out that dream.

This is an interesting hire for the team, especially since Thibodeau didn't have the best few years in Minnesota. Regardless, he is seen as a coach who can implement a winning culture, and for now, Knicks fans should be excited about what is to come.

