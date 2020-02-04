New York Knicks fans have something to smile about today, and it has nothing to do with the team's red hot two-game winning streak.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and others, the Knicks have finally fired President Steve Mills. What's more, Woj notes that New York is targeting Toronto Raptors' President Masai Ujiri to oversee the franchise moving forward. In the meantime, Knicks general manage Scott Perry will take over basketball operations.

Mills previously served as the Knicks' general manager from 2013-17 before somehow being promoted to president. Since taking over as president of the Knicks in 2017, the team has won a grand total of 61 games. Mills is responsible for the current construction of the roster and if there's anybody who has worn out his welcome it's him.

The Knicks' preferred replacement, Masai Ujiri, still has another year left on his contract with the Raptors, but SNY's Ian Begley reports that Ujiri has previously stated that he'd consider joining the Knicks under the right circumstances. New York could also look to use some of their future draft picks in a trade for Ujiri prior to the 2020 Draft, although Wojnarowski believes the "process for a successor is likely moving faster than the time needed to wait on an Ujiri courtship."

Of course, there is still the glaring issue of owner James Dolan - but for now, at least, Knicks fans are rejoicing that Mills has finally been let go.

Check out some of the reactions to today's news below.