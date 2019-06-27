The New York Knicks have grandiose plans of signing two superstar players once free agency opens, with their top targets being Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Kawhi Leonard. New York has enough cap space available to pull it off, but there's a real chance all three All Stars sign elsewhere.

If that is indeed the case, The New York Times' Marc Stein reports that the Knicks are "weighing the prospect of extending a considerable one-year offer" to free agent center DeMarcus Cousins. As Stein notes, the Knicks will reportedly look to sign free agents to short-term offers if they strike out on KD, Kyrie and Kawhi, allowing them to maintain flexibility moving forward in their never-ending rebuild.

Cousins, 28, appeared in just 30 regular-season games with the Warriors last season as he made his comeback from a torn Achille. During that span he averaged 16.3 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.