Zach Wilson was drafted by the New York Jets as their premier quarterback this year, but things haven't been going so hot in training camp. There have been reports that Wilson is too short, and not ready for the NFL. However, Wilson shined in his pre-season debut against the New York Giants.

Wilson only played two series, but he completed six of nine passes for 63 yards. He also threw the ball to five different receivers, showing that he can spread things around. Coach Robert Saleh, of the Jets, spoke on Wilson's inexperience during training camp, warning, "It's going to get worse before it gets better." However, it sure did look better for Wilson. Jets fans (such as myself) could have some hope. He went 3-for-3 on third down, including 9- and 16-yard conversions.

The Jets ended up besting the Giants 12 - 7. La’Mical Perine scored the Jets only touchdown, while the other 5 points came from a field goal and a safety.

The Jets don't have any real competition at the quarterback position, so Wilson must deliver this season. Mike White and James Morgan sit behind Wilson on the depth chart, but neither athlete has regular-season experience. Who is your team and what hopes do you have for this football season?