It was only a matter of time before the New York Giants transitioned from two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning to rookie quarterback Daniel Jones - the move just came a littler sooner than some had anticipated.

On Tuesday, following an 0-2 start to the season, the Giants announced that Jones will be taking over as the starter while the team prepares for a road game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3.

The former Duke Blue Devils QB was selected sixth overall in the 2019 NFL Draft - a move that stunned the Giants fan base as well as analysts around the league. Despite the Giants' overall lack of talent, Jones will now be tasked with proving he has what it takes to be a starter in the NFL, or else the G-Men will be in a similar position at the 2020 NFL Draft.

“Eli and I spoke this morning,” Coach Pat Shurmur said, per Giants.com. “I told him that we are making a change and going with Daniel as the starter. I also talked to Daniel. Eli was obviously disappointed, as you would expect, but he said he would be what he has always been, a good teammate, and continue to prepare to help this team win games. Daniel understands the challenge at hand, and he will be ready to play on Sunday.”

Manning, 38, has thrown for 556 with two touchdowns and two interceptions in the Giants' first two games of the season, which includes a loss in Dallas and a loss at home to the Buffalo Bills. He has been the Giants’ starting QB since he replaced Kurt Warner in his rookie season in 2004, and is 116-116 in his career.

Check out some reactions to the Giants QB change in the tweets embedded below.