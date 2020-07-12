New York City health officials reported zero deaths related to the coronavirus on July 11, marking the first day without a death since March.

Byron Smith / Getty Images

Initial data found by the NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene has confirmed the news. Officials have reported zero deaths in the past, but optimism was stifled by two probable deaths.

March 13, the second day following the first reported death, was the last time zero deaths were confirmed in New York City. Despite showing sharp improvements, Gov. Andrew Cuomo still recommends New Yorkers wear appropriate face masks and maintain social distancing. Cuomo says he worries about a resurgence if rules become too relaxed, too fact: “We’re doing everything we can,” he told WAMC radio, but “I can feel it coming.”

While New York City appears to be on the mend, other states are seeing a drastic resurgence of the virus. Sunday, Florida reported more than 15,000 new positive cases, making it the highest single-day number for any state. The previous record was set by New York in April. Florida tested a total number of 135,992 new patients, Sunday.

Disney World, located in Orlando Flordia, reopened to the public, Saturday, despite the state's growing spike in COVID-19 cases.

