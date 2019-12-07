New Video Game "I Am Jesus Christ" Lets Users Play As Jesus

On Friday, video game developer PlayWay announced their newest title, I Am Jesus Christ. The game will allow players to become Jesus as he navigates through stories from the New Testament.

An official trailer has been released as well, demonstrating gameplay of the character helping the blind and feeding the poor with the mere use of his hands. It's been described as a "realistic simulator," on the game's Steam page.

You can find more information on the game's website here. It reads, "Become Jesus Christ, the famous man on Earth—in this highly realistic simulation game. Pray like Him for getting superpower, perform famous miracles like Him from Bible like casting demons, healing and feeding people, resurrection and more in I am Jesus Christ. Check if you can perform all famous miracles from the Bible like Jesus Christ. It is a simulation game and you can try to save the world as He did. Are you ready to fight with Satan in the desert, exorcising demons and curing sick people? Or calm the storm in the sea?"

If you need a break from the toxicity of Modern Warfare lobbies, this might be the place to turn. There is currently no release date set in place.