Paramount+ has revealed a new trailer for Miles Teller's upcoming series, The Offer, which details the making of the legendary Francis Ford Coppola film, The Godfather, from the perspective of producer Albert S. Ruddy.

The trailer features Teller as Ruddy during an infamous square off with Frank Sinatra, who tried to stop the production of The Godfather because he found its portrayal of Italian-Americans to be offensive.



In addition to Teller, the film stars Matthew Goode as Robert Evans, Juno Temple as Bettye McCartt, Giovanni Ribisi as Joe Colombo, Dan Fogler as Francis Ford Coppola, Burn Gorman as Charles Bluhdorn, and Colin Hanks as Barry Lapidus.

Teller discussed the experience of playing Ruddy during a TCA presentation on Tuesday.

“Al isn’t as well known, at least mannerisms-wise, as some of these other characters in the story, so there’s a little bit more freedom there as far as character likeness, and your interpretation of them and needing to hit certain things. I didn’t really feel that,” Teller said, according to Deadline.

The Godfather is widely considered to be one of the best films of all time and helped launch Francis Ford Coppola into mainstream success.

Check out the trailer for The Offer below.

