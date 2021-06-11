The first full-length trailer for the latest installment in the Power universe, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, is here and reveals more about the titular Kanan's backstory.

"This is my story," he begins the trailer. "This is a Southside Jamaica, Queens story."

The series stars Mekai Curtis as Kanan, as well as Malcolm Mays as Lou-Lou, Hailey Kilgore as Jukebox, and more. Set in 1991, the synopsis explains that the show will explore "themes of identity, violence, and legacy, but it is also a deep dive into the very pathology of family; the unique, complicated and fraught dynamic between parent and child, mother and father, brother and sister."



Curtis recently spoke about how his portrayal of the character will differ from 50 Cent's performance as the older Kanan.

"I think younger Kanan differs from older Kanan in terms of the instinct and the feeling of what Kanan stood for," he told Entertainment Weekly. "He's a 15-year-old kid trying to figure out who he is in life. He's trying to figure out how to move and adjust and be there for his family while also being there for himself."

Check out the trailer down below.

