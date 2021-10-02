You Season 3

Cue the moral dilemma of rooting for the bad guy. You Season 3 is back. The show follows Joe, a charming bookstore manager (Penn Badgley) with a sinister side — he's ready to do just about anything for love. That includes lying, stalking, and using social media to his every advantage when he develops an obsession with a young writer (Elizabeth Lail). Season two left off with Joe seemingly finding the girl of his dreams, but a twist comes when Joe learns that he may have finally met his match in his new partner, Love (Victoria Pedretti). Not only that, but Joe finally gets to start the family he's always wanted since he impregnated Love. We would say let's hope nothing disrupts that perfect, family fantasy, but let's be real, there won't be anything of the kind in You Season 3.

Jenny Anderson/Getty Images

The Baby-Sitters Club Season 3

If you'd prefer some lighthearted television, Netflix's renewal of The Baby-Sitters Club could be the one for you. The show, adapted from the book series of the same name, follows a group of friends who start a babysitting service. Sounds pretty straightforward, watching a few kids for some extra cash, but the show has proven itself to be far more complex as the girls traverse through adult problems such as illness, moving away, and divorce. On top of that, the girls are finding that their business is growing, as new members, and a new cast, is added (though Kyndra Sanchez is replacing Xochitl Gomez as Dawn).

Here's the full list of What's New on Netflix this month:

Available October 1

A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad – Netflix Documentary

Diana: The Musical – Netflix Special

Forever Rich – Netflix Film

The Guilty – Netflix Film

MAID – Netflix Series

Paik’s Spirit – Netflix Series

Scaredy Cats – Netflix Family

The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light – Netflix Anime

Swallow – Netflix Film

A Knight’s Tale

An Inconvenient Truth

Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Season 1

As Good as It Gets

Awakenings

B.A.P.S.

Bad Teacher

The Cave

Desperado

The Devil Inside

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Double Team

The DUFF

Eagle Eye

Endless Love

Ghost

Gladiator

Hairspray (2007)

The Holiday

Jet Li’s Fearless

The Karate Kid (2010)

Malcolm X

Observe and Report

Once Upon a Time in Mexico

Project X

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Rumor Has It…

Seinfeld: Seasons 1-9

Serendipity

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3: Game Over

Step Brothers

The Ugly Truth

Till Death

Titantic

Tommy Boy

Unthinkable

Waterworld

Zodiac

Available October 3

Scissor Seven: Season 3 – Netflix Anime

Upcoming Summer – Netflix Film

Available October 4

On My Block: Season 4 – Netflix Series

Available October 5

Escape The Undertaker – Netflix Film

Available October 6

Bad Sport – Netflix Documentary

Baking Impossible – Netflix Series

The Blacklist: Season 8

Ella Fitzgerald: Just One of Those Things

The Five Juanas – Netflix Series

Love is Blind: Brazil – Netflix Series (new episodes weekly)

There’s Someone Inside Your House – Netflix Film

Available October 7

The Billion Dollar Code – Netflix Series

Sexy Beasts: Season 2 – Netflix Series

The Way of the Househusband: Season 1 Part 2 – Netflix Anime

Available October 8

A Tale Dark & Grimm – Netflix Family

Family Business: Season 3 – Netflix Series

Grudge / Kin – Netflix Film

LOL Surprise: The Movie

My Brother, My Sister – Netflix Film

Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle – Netflix Family

Pretty Smart – Netflix Series

Available October 9

Blud Period – Netflix Anime

Insidious: Chapter 2

Available October 11

The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 2 – Netflix Family

Going in Style

The King’s Affection – Netflix Series

Shameless (U.S.): Season 11

Available October 12

Bright: Samurai Soul – Netflix Anime

Convergence: Courage in a Crisis – Netflix Documentary

Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano – Netflix Documentary

Mighty Express: Season 5 – Netflix Family

The Movies That Made Us: Season 3 – Netflix Documentary

Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It

Smart People

Available October 13

Fever Dream / Distancia de Rescate – Netflix Film

Hiacynt – Netflix Film

Reflection of You – Netflix Series

Violet Evergarden the Movie

Available October 14

Another Life: Season 2 – Netflix Series

In the Dark: Season 3

One Night in Paris – Netflix Film

Available October 15

CoComelon: Season 4

The Forgotten Battle – Netflix Film

The Four of Us – Netflix Film

Karma’s World – Netflix Family

Little Things: Season 4 – Netflix Series

My Name – Netflix Series

Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1

Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween – Netflix Family

The Trip – Netflix Film

You: Season 3 – Netflix Series

Available October 16

Misfit: The Series – Netflix Family

Victoria & Abdul

Available October 19

In for a Murder / W jak morderstwo – Netflix Film

Available October 20

Found – Netflix Documentary

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 3 – Netflix Family

Night Teeth – Netflix Film

Stuck Together – Netflix Film

Available October 21

Flip a Coin – ONE OK ROCK Documentary – Netflix Documentary

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 6 – Netflix Family

Insiders – Netflix Series

Komi Can’t Communicate – Netflix Anime

Life’s a Glitch with Julien Bam – Netflix Series

Sex, Love & goop – Netflix Series

Available October 22

Adventure Beast – Netflix Series

Dynasty: Season 4

Inside Job – Netflix Series

Little Big Mouth – Netflix Film

Locke & Key: Season 2 – Netflix Series

Maya and the Three – Netflix Family

More than Blue: The Series – Netflix Series

Roaring Twenties – Netflix Documentary

Available October 24

We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks

Available October 25

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

Available October 26

Roswell, New Mexico: Season 3

Sex: Unzipped – Netflix Series

Available October 27

Begin Again

Hypnotic – Netflix Film

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2 – Netflix Film

Sintonia: Season 2 – Netflix Series

Wentworth: Season 8

Available October 28

Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 3 – Netflix Series

The Motive – Netflix Documentary

Available October 29

Army of Thieves – Netflix Film

Colin in Black & White – Netflix Series

Dear Mother – Netflix Film

Mythomaniac: Season 2 – Netflix Series

Roaring Twenties – Netflix Documentary (new episodes)

Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go

The Time It Takes – Netflix Series