Fans of the DC Extended Universe have been waiting patiently for the standalone sequel of the 2016 film Suicide Squad. The forthcoming film, which features an ensemble cast of Hollywood's most elite actors, has received a new trailer, although it seems it was leaked online earlier than expected.

The fresh trailer, which is available on YouTube through an unlisted video dubbed “The Suicide Squad – Early Access Trailer Do Not Share," highlights Suicide Squad member Bloodsport, who will be played by Idris Elba. James Gunn took to Twitter to joke about the circulating trailer, placing blame on some of the cast members for debuting the trailer online early. A first look trailer was already dropped back in March.

"It seems like Margot...John Cena, Idris Elba...have already done that earlier than expected. How dare they," tweeted Gunn in response to a fan asking for a trailer. As for the contents of the new trailer, Idris Elba's Bloodsport is spotlighted in the action-packed clip. Bloodsport is the tech-enhanced mercenary who went to prison for shooting Superman with a kryptonite bullet, which earned the applaud and attention of squad boss Amanda Walker (Viola Davis).

Elsewhere in the trailer, you also see more of Sylvester Stallone's King Shark character, the fan-favorite Margot Robbie rendition of Harley Quinn, and the rest of the team continuing their tirade already witnessed in the previous trailer. In addition, Pete Davidson stars as Blackguard, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Alice Braga as Sul Soria, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Mayling Ng as Mongal, Michael Rooker as Savant, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Sean Gunn as Weasel and Flula Borg as Javelin.

The Suicide Squad is scheduled to hit theaters and HBO Max on August 6th. Although briefly being fired as director, his next superhero project will still be MCU's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is set to arrive in May of 2023. Check out the new trailer above.

