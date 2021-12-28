We've seen Halle Berry, Michelle Pfieffer, Anne Hathaway, and Eartha Kitt give us their take on Catwoman over the years, but now, it's Zoë Kravitz's turn. Earlier today, a new trailer for The Batman arrived, showing the 33-year-old in character as Selina Kyle, starring opposite Robert Pattinson in his bat suit.

The project is set to hit theatres in March of 2022 and was directed by Matt Reeves, who's best known for his work on Cloverfield and Dawn of the Planet of the Apes. Paul Dano, Colin Farell, Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis, and John Turturro will all appear alongside our two stars, among others.

Monday's trailer sees Pattison's Batman take on Dano's Riddler in Gotham City. As Complex notes, the legacy of Bruce Wayne's family appears to be the main plot mystery of the forthcoming film.

While preparing for her role, Kravitz had a lot of physically demanding work to do. "We watched cats and lions and how they fight, and we talked about what is actually possible when you’re my size, and Batman’s so much stronger than me," she told Empire in a recent interview.





"What is my skill? It’s being fast and tricky. So we did some really interesting floor work that incorporated different kinds of martial arts and capoeira and a kind of feline, dance-like movement.”

Of course, Batman is the central character of the movie, but viewers are already enamoured by the High Fidelity star's sultry portrayal of her character, with some even saying that she "outshines" Pattinson in his starring role.

The Batman will arrive in theatres near you on March 4th, 2022. What do you think of Kravitz's Catwoman? Has she done a better job than past actresses, or would you rather see someone else as Selena?

