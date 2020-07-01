From its 1980s comic strips and animated shorts, to its early 2000s film series, The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have been a staple of American popular culture, proudly enjoyed by celebrity musicians like Ciara to Just Blaze. Luckily, fans of the crime fighting turtles now have something new to look forward to. Nickelodeon Animation has announced they will work with Point Grey Pictures to develop a new animated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie.

The latest Ninja Turtles installment will receive unique comedic flair from Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver, who are aiding with creative decisions. The film will be directed by Jeff Rowe, the co director of Connected, while the film’s script is being written by Neighbors screenwriter Brendan O’Brian.

Ramsey Naito will oversee the new film for Nickelodeon and Josh Fagen will oversee for Point Grey Pictures. The film will be distributed by Paramount Pictures.

"Adding Seth, Evan and James' genius to the humor and action that’s already an integral part of TMNT is going to make this a next-level reinvention of the property," said Brian Robbins, President of Kids & Family Entertainment at ViacomCBS. "I'm looking forward to see what they do, and I know that Ramsey Naito and her team are excited to take the Nick Animation Studio into another great direction with their first-ever CG-animated theatrical release."

[via]





