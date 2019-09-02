DC's Suicide Squad spin-off on Harley Quinn has been in the works for what feels like forever. Margot Robbie pitched the idea back when she was starring as Harley in the first movie and after a couple of teasers and production updates, we're now closer than ever to the film's February release.



Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

"I pitched the idea of an R-rated girl gang film including Harley because I was like, ‘Harley needs friends.’ Harley loves interacting with people, so don’t ever make her do a standalone film," Margot said of the script. "She’s got to be with other people, it should be a girl gang. I wasn’t seeing enough girl gangs on screen, especially in the action space. So that was always a big part of it."

A new teaser for Birds Of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn) has now arrived showing us just a little bit of the action to come with the Yeah Yeah Yeahs "Heads Will Roll" track as the backing track.

The teaser was previewed before the theatrical screening of It: Chapter Two. The anticipated film also stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Perez, Chris Messina, Ewan McGregor and more.

Birds of Prey hits theaters February 7th, 2020.