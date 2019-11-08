This year, the tables have turned when it comes to the most hated teams in the NBA. For the last few years, the Golden State Warriors were absolutely despised by NBA fans thanks to their incredible run that saw them win three NBA championships in five straight trips to the finals. Based on geotagged Twitter data, the Warriors were the United States' most hated team but now that they are a bottom feeder who can't seem to win a game, fans have changed their tune.

In the latest study, it appears as though LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the rest of the Lakers have overtaken the Warriors as THE most hated franchise. This latest revelation proves one thing and one thing only...fans hate success.

If you were to poll Americans on the most hated NFL franchise, most would probably say the New England Patriots, simply because they win all the time. It's a pretty understandable mindset as dynasties typically get on people's nerves after a while. As for the other teams on the hated list, the Warriors are still here in a distant second, while the Los Angeles Clippers and Houston Rockets are 3rd and 4th, respectively.

Are you surprised by this list? Let us know in the comments which team you hate the most.