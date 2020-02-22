The "Star Wars" franchise is ever-expanding, and it has been reported that "Sleight" writer-director, J.D. Dillard, and "Luke Cage" writer, Matt Owens, have been tapped to create a new cinematic story taking place in the beloved sci-fi universe. The Hollywood Reporter indicates that a new Star Wars feature film is already in the early stages of development, and that Dillard and Owens are on board. While little information is available at the moment, the film reportedly has no correlation with separate Star Wars projects pitched by The Last Jedi director, Rian Johnson, Marvel Studios chief, Kevin Feige, or JoJo Rabbit director, Taika Waititi.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney

Plot and character details are also scarce, although it has been reported that the events of the film will take place on the hidden Sith planet of Exegol, which was introduced in 2019's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. While it is said to be a feature film, it has not yet been decided whether the movie will have a theatrical release or premiere on the "highly prioritized" Disney+ streaming platform. Disney CEO, Bob Iger, has been vocal about prioritizing small screen development for the Star Wars franchise, largely due to the success of The Mandalorian. Iger has called the series, which premiered on Disney+ last year, "a bona fide hit and a cultural phenomenon, and revealed that there are already "a few Star Wars series in varying stages of production and development."