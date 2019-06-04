Mysterio, we hardly knew ye. Traditionally depicted as a villain, the one they call "old fishbowl head" has made a living making Spider-Man's life a magic-infused hell. A villainous, master of illusions, Quentin Beck has emerged as a classic member of the Spidey Rogues Gallery, though never quite solidifying himself as a cataclysmic threat - save for a particularly brutal role in the classic "Old Man Logan" graphic novel. Yet in the upcoming Marvel flick Spider-Man: Far From Home, Jake Gyllenhaal's Mysterio appears cut from a different cloth altogether; this time, he's playing the OG.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

A new Chinese trailer for the upcoming movie has surfaced, revealing a closer look at Mysterio and Spider-Man's dynamic. In the clip, Mysterio appears to be dropping some gems of wisdom upon the young hero, perhaps filling the void once filled by Big Tony Stark. “It’s a hard path, the life of a hero. People depend on me. Even if you win a battle, sometimes they die. The world is asking, ‘who is gonna be the next Iron Man?’”

It's certainly an interesting take on the character, and many have come to expect that Beck will somehow find himself undergoing a villainous shift. Yet perhaps a "heroic Mysterio" is exactly what the MCU needs right now, in the wake of a massively re-shuffled deck. What do you think about this upcoming Spider-Man movie, which hits theaters on July 2nd?