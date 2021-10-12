The new Scream movie may not be hitting theatres in time for Halloween, but on the bright side, the newly released trailer shows viewers exactly what to anticipate when Ghostface makes his bloody return on January 14th.

The video doesn’t hold back at all, starting off with footage of a teen hanging out in the kitchen, texting a friend as her landline starts ringing. At first she doesn’t answer, but when she receives a strange message, she picks up the phone, only to have a chilling voice ask her if she would “like to play a game.”

After the young girl is stabbed, taunted, and presumably murdered by Ghostface, we cut to a clip of Neve Campbell, who is back in her role as Sidney Prescott.

“It’s happening, three attacks so far. Do you have a gun?” David Arquette as Dewey Riley asks her over the phone.

“I’m Sidney Prescott, of course I have a gun,” she responds, followed by Dewey saying, “something about this one just feels different.”

The clip also introduces us to the newest characters from Woodsboro, played by Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Sonia Ammar.

“I’ve been through this, a lot,” Sidney tells the group of teens now being targeted by Ghostface. “This is your life now, which means whoever this is is going to keep coming for you.”

The new Scream movie will also see the return of Friends actress Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers.

“You ready?” Sidney asks her in the clip. “For this? Never,” she replies.

From the looks of the trailer, the Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett directed project will be just a terrifying and thrilling as its predecessors.

Which of the movies from the Scream franchise is your favourite? Let us know in the comments.

