New pictures of A$AP Rocky and Rihanna that were taken during the couple's romantic getaway to Miami have surfaced. In the pics, Rocky and Rihanna matched fits with t-shirts and trucker hats while dining at the city's World Famous House of Mac.

The two artists got photographed with restaurant owner Derrick Turton.



Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

A source recently provided more details regarding the trip to HollywoodLife.

"They arrived separately through a private entrance," they told the publication.

They added that they were attempting to keep a low profile, as Rocky was the first to arrive to their hotel and waited for Rihanna until she arrived. "She then entered the lobby area and immediately fell into his arms for a hug and kiss. You could tell [she] was smiling even though she kept a very low profile with her hat and purple mask on. They got into an elevator together."

The new photos come after Rocky recently admitted that Rihanna is "the one" during an interview with GQ.

“She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the one," he told the outlet.

Check out Rocky and Rihanna's new pics below.

