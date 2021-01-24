The Black Mafia Family's head honcho Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory has been behind bars since September 2008 when both he and his brother Terry "Southwest T" Flenory were indicted by the DEA and sentenced to 30 years in prison each for running a nationwide cocaine-trafficking ring between 2000 to 2005. Despite all of the most recent pardons and clemency requests granted due to COVID-19's high prison infection rate, the street legend remains locked up. A new picture of Meech behind bars shows that the former promoter seems to be holding up pretty well.

Although he was denied an early release because of an alleged laundry list of behavioral issues in prison, the BMF leader appears very healthy in a new photo that surfaced this week.

His brother Terry Flenory was granted a compassionate early release to home confinement due to COVID-19 concerns back in May 2020 in an effort from the Federal Bureau of Prisons to limit the rapid spread of the virus within federal prisons. Big Meech is still serving his 30-year-sentence but and is currently scheduled to be released earlier than originally anticipated in 100 months.

Seeking out a compassionate release under the same guidelines, a federal judge rejected his motion, claiming that his prison records suggest he has not changed and still promotes himself as a drug kingpin.

He was denied an early release back in July of 2020.

