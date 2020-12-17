Justin Timberlake, who has been focusing on his music career in recent years, is returning to acting with a starring role in the upcoming Apple TV+ movie Palmer, which received an official trailer, Thursday.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Timberlake stars in the titular role as Eddie Palmer, who returns home to Lousiana after serving 10 years in prison. Director Fisher Stevens explained to Billboard:

Justin is an ex-high school football star, gets a scholarship to a big school, gets injured, gets addicted to pain killers. This is all backstory. Comes back home, thrown out of school, and gets into a lot of trouble, tries to rob a very rich family in town, gets caught, attempted manslaughter. He's getting out of jail 10 years later, comes to live with his grandmother. Next door is a beautiful 30-year-old woman who's a meth addict, who has an eight-year-old boy, who likes to play with dolls and dress up as a girl in red state America. Justin's grandmother is co-parenting this boy with the meth addict mom who is always off trying to cop dope.

Palmer will be Timberlake's first appearance on the big screen since Woody Allen’s 2017 film Wonder Wheel.

The film is set to release on Apple TV+ on January 29th, 2021.

