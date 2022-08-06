It's a big day for OVO. OVO Fest will be happening tonight, and it will be a Young Money reunion with performances from Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj. The festival was up in the air for a minute after Drake tested positive for COVID, but now it's back on after he tested negative. "Negative test… positive outcome," Drake wrote on Instagram yesterday. "This was the only date available until the fall and because the family is so solid everybody is flying back in to make it happen for you all… SEE YOU SATURDAY… young moulaaa."
This week, OVO's recurring radio program, OVO Sound Radio, released the fifteenth episode of its fourth season in anticipation for the rescheduled concert. It included sets from OVO co-founder Oliver El-Khatib as well as a guest set by GOHOMEROGER.
The mix includes some great tracks from huge artists like Quavo, DJ Khaled, Burna Boy, Lil Uzi Vert, and many more. Check out the complete tracklist, along with the full set, below.
Oliver's Set:
CMG The Label - Paparazzi (Yo Gotti
, EST Gee, & Blac Youngsta)
EST Gee - Blood
Southside - Save Me (feat. Lil Durk)
Real Boston Richey - Everybody
2Rare - Back It Up (feat. Lil Rekk)
Low The Great - Great Low (feat. BlueBucksClan)
Fenix Flexin - Mo Digits
Icewear Vezzo - Whatever (feat Key Glock)
Lil Jairmy - Supercharge (feat. Moneybagg Yo)
Babyface Ray - 6 Mile Show (feat. Icewear Vezzo)
Young Nudy - Impala
Dj Khaled - Staying Alive (feat. Drake & Lil Baby
)
Shenseea & Skillibeng - Rain
Navaz - Trinibad Link
Skeng - Vibes
Burna Boy - Cloak & Dagger (feat. J Hus)
D-Block Europe - Fantasy
Central Cee - Doja
Russ Millions - Talk To Me Nice
Smallgod - GIDI GIDI (feat. Black Sherif & Tory Lanez)
Headie One, Abra Cadabra & Bandokay - Can't Be Us
GOHOMEROGER's Set:
Hotboii - 2 Much
Hotboii - Throw In The Towel (feat. Lil Uzi Vert)
Lil Uzi Vert - FOR FUN
LUNCHBOX - Komodo
Redda - Kuku Kant
LUNCHBOX - Biiig Hiii
Cash Cobain & Bay Swag - ANA MARIA
Lawson - Promised
Lil Uzi Vert - Glock In My Purse
Anti Da Menace - Blood Boy
BabyDrill - What It Is
Icewear Vezzo - F Blocc
Jugg Harden & G.T. - Space
Allstar JR - Littering
GMO Stax - Rap N****
FredoBagz - All 4 Baba
Doe Boy - PEP IN MY STEP
CEO Trayle - On The Radar Freestyle
RiskTakerLeek - Off The Leash
DCG BROTHERS - Get Money (feat. MoneySign Suede)
B-Lovee - HITLIST