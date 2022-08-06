It's a big day for OVO. OVO Fest will be happening tonight, and it will be a Young Money reunion with performances from Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj. The festival was up in the air for a minute after Drake tested positive for COVID, but now it's back on after he tested negative. "Negative test… positive outcome," Drake wrote on Instagram yesterday. "This was the only date available until the fall and because the family is so solid everybody is flying back in to make it happen for you all… SEE YOU SATURDAY… young moulaaa."

This week, OVO's recurring radio program, OVO Sound Radio, released the fifteenth episode of its fourth season in anticipation for the rescheduled concert. It included sets from OVO co-founder Oliver El-Khatib as well as a guest set by GOHOMEROGER.

The mix includes some great tracks from huge artists like Quavo, DJ Khaled, Burna Boy, Lil Uzi Vert, and many more. Check out the complete tracklist, along with the full set, below.

Oliver's Set:

Kodak Black - Haitian Scarface

CMG The Label - Paparazzi ( Yo Gotti , EST Gee, & Blac Youngsta)

EST Gee - Blood

Southside - Save Me (feat. Lil Durk)

Real Boston Richey - Everybody

2Rare - Back It Up (feat. Lil Rekk)

Low The Great - Great Low (feat. BlueBucksClan)

Fenix Flexin - Mo Digits

Icewear Vezzo - Whatever (feat Key Glock)

Lil Jairmy - Supercharge (feat. Moneybagg Yo)

Babyface Ray - 6 Mile Show (feat. Icewear Vezzo)

Young Nudy - Impala

Dj Khaled - Staying Alive (feat. Drake & Lil Baby

Shenseea & Skillibeng - Rain

Navaz - Trinibad Link

Skeng - Vibes

Burna Boy - Cloak & Dagger (feat. J Hus)

D-Block Europe - Fantasy

Central Cee - Doja

Russ Millions - Talk To Me Nice

Smallgod - GIDI GIDI (feat. Black Sherif & Tory Lanez)

Headie One, Abra Cadabra & Bandokay - Can't Be Us

GOHOMEROGER's Set:

Hotboii - 2 Much

Hotboii - Throw In The Towel (feat. Lil Uzi Vert)

Lil Uzi Vert - FOR FUN

LUNCHBOX - Komodo

Redda - Kuku Kant

LUNCHBOX - Biiig Hiii

Cash Cobain & Bay Swag - ANA MARIA

Lawson - Promised

Lil Uzi Vert - Glock In My Purse

Anti Da Menace - Blood Boy

BabyDrill - What It Is

Icewear Vezzo - F Blocc

Jugg Harden & G.T. - Space

Allstar JR - Littering

GMO Stax - Rap N****

FredoBagz - All 4 Baba

Doe Boy - PEP IN MY STEP

CEO Trayle - On The Radar Freestyle

RiskTakerLeek - Off The Leash

DCG BROTHERS - Get Money (feat. MoneySign Suede)

B-Lovee - HITLIST