New Orleans was subject to a shooting early Sunday morning on Canal Street, at the edge of the city's French Quarters, leaving 11 injured and two of those in critical condition, CNN reports. The shooter who has yet to identified is reported to be detained by police but has yet to be charged.

Details are hard to come by at the moment, but the shooting is said to have taken place at 3:20 AM when police believed they were being targeted. "Unfortunately, there were so many people out here we were unable to determine who was actually firing shots at the time. We do not know how it started," Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said. No officers were injured.

Traffic in the area was heightened over the weekend as many holiday markets are booming and the annual Thanksgiving weekend football game between Grambling State and Southern University at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome brought in even more individuals roaming the streets.

The French Quarter is still being blocked off in the area as police conduct an investigation on the shooting. Ten of the victims were transported to local medical centers while one victim walked to a local hospital.

