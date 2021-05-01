It’s gonna be May, and Netflix is prepared to end the spring season with a bang by adding a fun list of titles to its platform. The eclectic mix of box office favorites and Netflix originals lined up for the month is enough to keep us entertained as the pandemic slowly phases out (we hope).

While there are several titles leaving this month that will be missed, including Adam Sandler’s painfully sweet 50 First Dates, there is a lot to look forward to. A few movies from the Resident Evil series, The Back to the Future trilogy, Zombieland, critically-acclaimed thriller The Lovely Bones, Scarface, and so much more are coming to Netflix as early as May 1.

As far as original content goes, the highly anticipated second season of Selena: The Series will also arrive in May alongside Zack Snyder’s zombie flick Army of the Dead starring Guardians of The Galaxy’s David Bautista.

Check out the list of all the titles set to be added below.

What do you plan on binging?

May 1

Aliens Stole My Body

Angelina Ballerina: Season 5

Angelina Ballerina: Season 6

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Barney and Friends: Season 13

Barney and Friends: Season 14

Best of the Best

Dead Again in Tombstone

Due Date

Fun with Dick and Jane (2005)

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Green Zone

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale

JT LeRoy

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted

Mystic River

Never Back Down

Notting Hill

Open Season

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Resident Evil: Extinction

S.M.A.R.T Chase

Scarface

SITTING IN LIMBO

Stargate

State of Play

The Land Before Time

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

The Lovely Bones

The Pelican Brief

The Sweetest Thing

The Whole Nine Yards (2000)

Under Siege

Waist Deep

Your Highness

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

Zombieland

May 2

Hoarders: Season 11

May 4

The Clovehitch Killer

Selena: The Series: Part 2 (Netflix Original)

Trash Truck: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

May 5

Framing John DeLorean

The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness (Netflix Documentary)

May 6

Dead Man Down

May 7

Jupiter’s Legacy (Netflix Original)

Monster (Netflix Film)

May 8

Sleepless

May 11

Money, Explained (Netflix Documentary)

May 11

Diana: The Interview that Shook the World

May 12

The Upshaws (Netflix Original)

May 13

Castlevania: Season 4 (Netflix Anime)<.em>

Layer Cake

May 14

Haunted: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Jungle Beat: The Movie (Netflix Family)

Love, Death & Robots: Volume 2 (Netflix Original)

The Woman in the Window (Netflix Film)

May 16

Sleight

May 19

The Last Days

Sabotage

Small Town Crime

May 20

Hating Peter Tatchell

Special: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World

May 21

Army of the Dead (Netflix Film)

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 3 (Netflix Family)

May 22

Sam Smith: Love Goes – Live At Abbey Road Studios

May 25

Home

May 26

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America (Netflix Documentary)

May 27

Black Space (Netflix Original)

Blue Miracle (Netflix Film)

May 28

Dog Gone Trouble (Netflix Family)

Lucifer: Season 5 Part 2 (Netflix Original)

The Kominsky Method: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

May 31

Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story

