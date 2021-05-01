Netflix is providing an action-packed list of titles for the month of May.
It’s gonna be May, and Netflix is prepared to end the spring season with a bang by adding a fun list of titles to its platform. The eclectic mix of box office favorites and Netflix originals lined up for the month is enough to keep us entertained as the pandemic slowly phases out (we hope).
While there are several titles leaving this month that will be missed, including Adam Sandler’s painfully sweet 50 First Dates, there is a lot to look forward to. A few movies from the Resident Evil series, The Back to the Future trilogy, Zombieland, critically-acclaimed thriller The Lovely Bones, Scarface, and so much more are coming to Netflix as early as May 1.
As far as original content goes, the highly anticipated second season of Selena: The Series will also arrive in May alongside Zack Snyder’s zombie flick Army of the Dead starring Guardians of The Galaxy’s David Bautista.
Check out the list of all the titles set to be added below.
What do you plan on binging?
May 1
Aliens Stole My Body
Angelina Ballerina: Season 5
Angelina Ballerina: Season 6
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Barney and Friends: Season 13
Barney and Friends: Season 14
Best of the Best
Dead Again in Tombstone
Due Date
Fun with Dick and Jane (2005)
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Green Zone
Hachi: A Dog’s Tale
JT LeRoy
Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted
Mystic River
Never Back Down
Notting Hill
Open Season
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Resident Evil: Extinction
S.M.A.R.T Chase
SITTING IN LIMBO
Stargate
State of Play
The Land Before Time
The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
The Lovely Bones
The Pelican Brief
The Sweetest Thing
The Whole Nine Yards (2000)
Under Siege
Waist Deep
Your Highness
Zack and Miri Make a Porno
Zombieland
May 2
Hoarders: Season 11
May 4
The Clovehitch Killer
Selena: The Series: Part 2 (Netflix Original)
Trash Truck: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
May 5
Framing John DeLorean
The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness (Netflix Documentary)
May 6
Dead Man Down
May 7
Jupiter’s Legacy (Netflix Original)
Monster (Netflix Film)
May 8
Sleepless
May 11
Money, Explained (Netflix Documentary)
May 11
Diana: The Interview that Shook the World
May 12
The Upshaws (Netflix Original)
May 13
Castlevania: Season 4 (Netflix Anime)
Layer Cake
May 14
Haunted: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Jungle Beat: The Movie (Netflix Family)
Love, Death & Robots: Volume 2 (Netflix Original)
The Woman in the Window (Netflix Film)
May 16
Sleight
May 19
The Last Days
Sabotage
Small Town Crime
May 20
Hating Peter Tatchell
Special: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Spy Kids: All the Time in the World
May 21
Army of the Dead (Netflix Film)
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 3 (Netflix Family)
May 22
Sam Smith: Love Goes – Live At Abbey Road Studios
May 25
Home
May 26
High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America (Netflix Documentary)
May 27
Black Space (Netflix Original)
Blue Miracle (Netflix Film)
May 28
Dog Gone Trouble (Netflix Family)
Lucifer: Season 5 Part 2 (Netflix Original)
The Kominsky Method: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
May 31
Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story
