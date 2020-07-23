Virgil Abloh has been everywhere over the past three years, especially when it comes to the world of sneaker collabs. For those who don't know, Abloh is the man behind Off-White, who collaborated with Nike on "The Ten" collection back in November of 2017. Since then, Abloh has lent his Off-White aesthetics to various other Nike silhouettes, including the Air Jordan 5. The Off-White x Air Jordan 5 collaboration dropped all the way back in February during All-Star weekend, and since then, there have been rumblings of a second colorway.

Thanks to the Instagram sneaker insider @hanzuying, we now have some highly-detailed images of this colorway, which will certainly appeal to those looking for a more vintage look. As you can see, the shoe has a white base with a creamy yellow tint that makes the shoe look old and worn. Meanwhile, there is a black midsole and red shark teeth, as well as a red Jumpman logo on the tongue.

It's certainly an interesting concept and with the Off-White name attached, there is no denying that these are going to sell out almost instantly upon release.

A release date has yet to be determined so stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.