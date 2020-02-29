Nike reporedly has plans to release a Dominican Republic-inspired Air Max 95 this spring, following the limited edition "De Lo Mio" Air Force 1 Low that launched in the fall of 2018. According to reports, the Nike Air Max 95 "De Lo Mio" is slated to launch on May 1st, the date of the DR’s Labor Day celebration.

The phrase "De Lo Mio," which translates to "close friend," is a common term of endearment in the Dominican community and it is the moniker Nike has chosen to represent their growing DR-inspired sneaker collection.

The latest addition is this Air Max 95, featuring a predominately white build, highlighted by lime green detailing around the tongue and reflective accents throughout. As a further nod to the DR, the colors of the flag can be found on the tongue and heel branding while "Republica Dominica" is spelled out across the heels in place of the traditional "Nike Air."

Although the kicks unexpectedly released via Nike SNKRS on February 27th, it is believed that a wider launch will take place on May 1st. Check out the official images below.

