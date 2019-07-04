If you're a diehard sneakerhead, then you know exactly who Tinker Hatfield is. He is the man behind some of the most iconic Jordan silhouettes of all-time and also helped create the Nike Air Max, which is a classic to this day. Over the weekend, we reported on a new Air Max 1 that would pay homage to Tinker's original sketch and now, it looks like another colorway will attempt to do the very same thing.

In some new photos from Instagram user @spicychickenwings, an Air Max 1 colorway that resembles a schematic is being shown off. The shoe is covered in black with white outlines all the way throughout. What's interesting about this model is the fact that there is writing in different parts of the shoe which showcase some notes Tinker had made to himself. Some of these notes range from materials to use, his signature, as well as the date he cooked up the schematic.

There is currently no indication of when these will hit the market so stay tuned for any updates as we will be sure to bring them to you. Air Max 1's are always a great choice so when you add Tinker into the mix, you know you've got a hit on your hands.