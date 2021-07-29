Netflix released a trailer for an upcoming sports docuseries titled Untold. It is set to go behind the scenes on pivotal and controversial sports history moments in a manner which hasn't been explored before. NBA fans will be excited to see that an episode will be dedicated to exploring the events of the "Malice at the Palace," a controversial but memorable fight that unfolded between the Indiana Pacers and Detroit Pistons during a regular season game in 2004.

Ron Artest, one of the main individuals involved in the fight, is shown to be an integral part of the episode about the "Malice at the Palace," being interviewed and sharing his perspective on the situation. In the trailer, he says "I want the story out there, like, what happened, go frame-by-frame." Other featured stories in the five-part docuseries include Caitlyn Jenner's career as an Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete, a professional hockey team with mob ties and a supposed tennis match with tennis legend Roger Federer.

Fans will remember that a fight broke out between Artest, Ben Wallace, and players from both teams. As the energy from that fight began to simmer down, a fan in the stands threw a drink at Artest, which prompted him to charge at an individual whom he believed to have thrown the drink at him, which wound up sparking an even larger brawl between players and fans alike for several minutes. Following the incident, several players were fined and suspended as a result of their actions – some were even charged with assault due to the extremism of their actions during the brawl.

Untold is directed by the Way brothers, the same duo responsible for the viral Wild Wild Country Netflix docuseries that released in 2018. They will be taking their talents to the sports world, telling five individual stories when the show begins airing in a couple weeks, on August 10th.

Check out the trailer for the series below and let us know what you think in the comments.