The music industry is getting back into the swing of new music releases following the holiday lull. After last week's high-profile album releases from Gunna and The Weeknd, we have another solid release day on our hands, including drops from some of rap's most revered characters.

This week, we're welcoming new music from Lil Wayne (who uploaded Sorry 4 The Wait to streaming services with four new songs), Earl Sweatshirt (who dropped his new album, SICK!), YoungBoy Never Broke Again, and many more.

For the second week of our New Music Friday round-up, we're taking a look at some of the hottest hip-hop and R&B releases from the last week, including everything that dropped on Friday (January 14).

Have a look at our curated list below and let us know your favorite new song and album of this week in the comments.

One of rap's most respected emcees, New Orleans-based living legend Lil Wayne finally released his beloved mixtape, Sorry 4 The Wait, on streaming services. As a gift to the fans, he included four new songs at the front of the tracklist, including features from Lil Tecca, and production from Yung Bleu.

Revisit some of your favorite Tunechi records over the weekend, and listen to his new work at the same time.

Quite possibly one of the horniest beats we've ever heard, Gunna's new Metro Boomin-produced song "P Power" with Drake features a disco-influenced soundscape with a woman's moans throughout the record. Despite not being included in the original release of DS4EVER, "P Power" arrives one week later to much fanfare. While this might not be the most appropriate song to blast in the crib, "P Power" is surely a memorable addition to both Gunna and Drake's discography.

J.I.D. season officially begins with the release of "Surround Sound." A true Atlanta love affair, the new single features 21 Savage and Baby Tate. Arriving ahead of his highly-anticipated new album, The Forever Story, J.I.D. comes through with rapid-fire bars, an exciting flow switch in the second half, and incredible penmanship. Get ready for another strong year from the Dreamville representative.

Moving onto another Dreamville act, EARTHGANG also dropped some heat on Friday, coming through with "All Eyes On Me." The release follows "American Horror Story," which dropped at the end of last year. It continues in a similar vein, discussing the experiences of Black men living in America. Listen to the new JetsonMade-produced record, which will be included on EARTHGANG's new album Ghetto Gods.

The new double-disc sophomore album from Maryland-raised rapper Cordae arrives at the top of 2022, including features from Eminem, Lil Wayne, Lil Durk, Gunna, Freddie Gibbs, and more. Following up his Grammy-nominated debut, The Lost Boy, Cordae continues to show why he's a top-tier lyricist on this album, which has already earned great reviews from fans. Could he earn another Grammy nomination for this one?

We rarely hear from Earl Sweatshirt but in the last few weeks, the 27-year-old rapper has been unloading layers from his new studio album, SICK!, which dropped in full on Friday. With features from Armand Hammer and Zelooperz, this one is a must-listen for the weekend.

Chris Brown is officially back. Kicking off the rollout to his next studio album, Breezy, the iconic singer has released his new single "Iffy." The track arrives ahead of multiple projects that Chris has slated for release this year, including a short film, an album, and more. Have a listen to see what direction he's headed in next.

The world anticipated an all-new mixtape from YoungBoy Never Broke Again on Friday, but the Baton Rouge-based rapper must have forgotten about his own announcement. Instead, five new songs from Colors arrived on streaming services, including the much-discussed song, "Bring The Hook." Many of YB's rap contemporaries (Lil Durk, Lil Reese, NLE Choppa, etc.) have responded to him with regards to one line in the song, dissing Chicago's O-Block gangsters. Check it out ahead of YoungBoy's mixtape release next week.

Right in the midst of Capricorn season, FKA twigs drops an album for her January-born hustlers featuring The Weeknd, Daniel Caesar, Jorja Smith, and more. The release marks the beginning of the artist's major label partnership with Atlantic Records, further solidifying her as one of the most innovative pop voices of the last decade.

Joey Bada$$ is out for blood with the release of his new single "THE REV3NGE." Utilizing similar horns as J. Cole's "Middle Child," Joey's hype new record is the first single from the rapper's highly-anticipated upcoming third album. It arrives following Joey's takeover as an actor in Two Distant Strangers, Raising Kanan, and more. He's back for the win -- stay tuned for more new music from Joey Bada$$ throughout this year.

Babyface Ray - "Dancing With The Devil" (feat. Pusha-T & Landstrip Chip)

Detroit rapper Babyface Ray is angling to have a massive year and he's kicking it off with his new single, "Dancing With The Devil" featuring Pusha-T and Landstrip Chip. The laidback new single is produced by OG Parker, allowing the trio to cook work effectively.

Johan Lenox - "No One Gets Me" (feat. RMR)

Rising artist Johan Lenox releases his new single, "No One Gets Me" featuring RMR. The emotional new record is the latest to arrive from Johan's upcoming album WDYWTBWYGU. With innovative vocal production techniques and a tremendous contribution from the mysterious masked artist RMR, Johan's album is shaping up to be one filled with quality from the outstanding classical musician, who has built his resume by working with the likes of Kanye West, Big Sean, Snoh Aalegra, and more.

One of the most underrated rappers in the game, Kota The Friend reloads with another edition of Lyrics To GO. The ten-track project is a very personal one for Kota, getting vulnerable with his fans on the featureless body of work.

Let us know what music you've got on rotation today in the comment section. Check out our songs section for more new releases today.