It's been a great year for hip-hop artists so far, with each week offering fans a slate of brand new music for us to enjoy into the weekend and beyond. The way 2022 is shaping up, it looks like at the end of the year, there will be more than enough songs and albums to consider in our inevitable best-of lists, and some of this week's releases might end up making the cut.

On Friday (March 25), we celebrated new full-length releases from Latto, Denzel Curry, Machine Gun Kelly, and others. We also received the deluxe edition of Key Glock's Yellow Tape 2 with ten new songs, Nigo's A-list studio album I Know Nigo with features from A$AP Rocky, Tyler, The Creator, Pharrell, and others, and more stand-out projects.

As for this week's new singles, Summer Walker's "No Love" remix with SZA and Cardi B highlights today's drops, as well as recent songs from Chance The Rapper, 42 Dugg & EST Gee, 24kGoldn, and more.

Let us know what your personal favorite new song or project of the week is in the comments

Atlanta-based hip-hop artist Latto has returned with her sophomore studio album, 777. The thirteen-song project includes features from Lil Wayne, Childish Gambino, 21 Savage, Kodak Black, Lil Durk, and Nardo Wick.

There has been some controversy regarding this album's release, which began after Latto stated during an interview that a male artist tried to give her a hard time clearing his feature, with fans believing that she was referring to Kodak Black. Latto has not cleared Kodak's name, but the Florida-based rapper says he's not the culprit.

As we enjoy the latest evolution of Latto's sound this weekend, stay tuned for Monday, when she will be dropping the "Big Energy" remix with a mystery female artist as a featured guest.

A late addition to Friday's new releases, Nicki Minaj has officially released her new single, "We Go Up" featuring Fivio Foreign. Following her feature on Coi Leray's new single "Blick Blick," the Queen of hip-hop keeps her fanbase entertained with another new record as her album will arrive "sooner than we think."

The song was previously teased by Nicki on social media, showcasing the two rappers and their brash New York energy. This continues a hot streak for Nicki, who previously came through with "Do We Have A Problem" and "Bussin" this year.

Adding Cardi B onto the extended version of her hit song "No Love" with SZA, Summer Walker has returned with the remix. One of the most popular songs from her latest studio album, Still Over It, Cardi B kicks off the new version with softly-delivered vocals, taking a much different approach than she regularly does in her music. She makes a fine addition to the track, which continues to be a favorite from Summer's catalog.

One of Carol City, Florida's most celebrated voices, Denzel Curry has returned with his new studio album, Melt My Eyez See Your Future. The fourteen-song effort includes features from T-Pain, 6LACK, Rico Nasty, J.I.D., Robert Glasper, and more, as well as production from Powers Pleasant, JPEGMAFIA, Thundercat, Dot Da Genius, Kenny Beats, and others.

Melt My Eyez See Your Future includes previously released singles from Denzel, including "Walkin," "Zatoichi" featuring slowthai, and "Troubles" featuring T-Pain.

Chance The Rapper - "Child of God"

Chicago-born hip-hop artist Chance The Rapper has been through many ups and downs over the last few years, especially since the heavy criticism he faced from his album, The Big Day. The 28-year-old independent artist returns this week with his new single, "Child of God," with artwork from Naila Opiangah.

Thankfully for fans who are tired of hearing Chance rap about his marriage, this song contains zero references to his relationship. It feels like a comeback is officially in effect for Chance, who will be fighting to change the public's perception of his new music.

At long last, the new compilation album from fashion icon Nigo has arrived, titled I Know NIGO! The eleven-song album is the first solo album to arrive from the Japanese style legend since 2005, being released on streaming services with executive production from Nigo himself and Pharrell Williams. The project includes features from A-list features from the likes of A$AP Rocky, Tyler, the Creator, Pusha-T, Pop Smoke, Lil Uzi Vert, Pharrell, Kid Cudi, and more.

Memphis-based hip-hop artist Key Glock has thirty new examples proving why he doesn't need any help on the deluxe edition of his latest studio album, Yellow Tape 2. The featureless new body of work includes thirty of Glizock's recent tracks, adding ten more records onto the tail end of the project. The deluxe edition includes the previously released singles "Pain Killers" and "Play For Keeps."

Compton, California-based rapper Buddy has officially released his sophomore studio album, Superghetto. The ten-track album includes features from Tinashe, Ari Lennox, T-Pain, and Blxst. Spanning just over thirty-one minutes long, Buddy's new album sees the artist take a more mature approach to his artistry, analyzing and detailing the relationships around him.

Cleveland-born artist Machine Gun Kelly is back with his new studio album, Mainstream Sellout. The album's title plays on the rapper's switch over into pop-punk and other genres, appealing to the youth with new records including "emo girl" featuring WILLOW and "maybe" with rock band Bring Me The Horizon. Fans of the artist's rap-leaning songs will be most interested in the project's features from Lil Wayne, Gunna, Young Thug, and others.

Originally titled Born With Horns, the latest collaborative project from MGK and Travis Barker is already one of the biggest releases of the week and will likely have a strong performance on the charts next week.

Larry June and Jay Worthy are 2 P'z In A Pod on their brand new collaborative project with LNDN DRGS. With features from Jim Jones, Cee-Lo Green, Roc Marciano, and others, the eleven-track album provides a laid-back listen for hip-hop fans this weekend.

The long-awaited posthumous album from New York City-based emcee Phife Dawg has officially released, titled Forever. The five-foot assassin's posthumous project arrives with features from Busta Rhymes, Redman, Rapsody, Q-Tip, Little Brother, and more. The thirteen-song album spans just over fifty minutes long, marking a special moment for fans of the late A Tribe Called Quest member.

The first official release from Detroit-based rapper 42 Dugg and Louisville-based rapper EST Gee's upcoming collaborative project, "Free The Shiners" shows what fans can expect from the highly-anticipated full-length from the two CMG-signed artists. Their joint tape was first announced at a CMG press conference this year, and "Free The Shiners" is the first taste from Last Ones Left.

Yungeen Ace - B.A.M. (feat. Kodak Black)

Florida-based rappers Yungeen Ace and Kodak Black join forces for the new single, "B.A.M." Detailing the cases that he is currently facing, the title of Yungeen Ace's new single means "Battling A Murder." The two rappers have faced their fair share of individual setbacks and on the new record, they speak on their personal situations and how various legal difficulties have affected them over the years.

Brooklyn-based hip-hop artist Sheff G's comeback will be one worth tuning in for. The currently incarcerated rapper released a new single this week, called "Break From It." The Winner's Circle artist has lots of more music coming this year despite his situation, so he should stay on your radar in the coming months.

San Francisco-based pop-rap artist 24kGoldn is back with his new single, "In My Head" featuring Travis Barker. The track finds the hitmaker lamenting over a recent breakup as he tries to get his girl back, distracted by the split and getting lost in his thoughts. Drums are handled by Travis Barker, who is having a pretty busy day today, also serving as the executive producer of Machine Gun Kelly's new album.

Jnr Choi & Gunna - "TO THE MOON" (Gunna Remix)

Gunna just can't miss this year. The Atlanta-based artist is the latest to jump on the viral song from Jnr Choi, "TO THE MOON." The unmistakable record adds drill elements to Bruno Mars' iconic "Talking To The Moon," going viral on TikTok and other social platforms last year. As Jnr Choi rides the high of the song's popularity, Gunna has been added to the track, delivering the first verse.

Yung Lean - "Trip"

The first single from Swedish-born hip-hop artist Yung Lean's upcoming album Stardust, "Trip" also marks the rapper's first release of the year. The alternative new single features bubbly production and 50 Cent-referencing lyrics from the beloved Jonatan Leandoer.

One of Toronto's hottest musical exports, Smiley is back with the deluxe edition of his latest album, Buy Or Bye 2. The deluxe project includes a new feature from 42 Dugg and the previously released single, "Bill."

Let us know what music you've got on rotation today in the comment section.