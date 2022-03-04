Another week is officially in the books and as we head into another well-deserved two-day break, we're highlighting some of this week's hottest hip-hop and R&B releases. Welcome to the New Music Friday round-up, curated with all of the releases from this week that you may have glossed over, as well as the most popular drops of the last seven-day stretch.

Of course, this week is anchored by the first posthumous full-length release from Chicago rapper King Von, which comes following his death in November 2020. YoungBoy Never Broke Again and DaBaby also joined forces to release a collaborative project today, and there were a bunch of new singles that deserve your time and attention.

If you're looking to dive into something new this weekend, scroll through the list below and check out some of this week's best drops. Let us know in the comments what your favorite release of the week has been.

He may be gone in body but in spirit, late Chicago-born rapper King Von is very much still present. Keeping his legacy alive and adding to it, the beloved O-Block narrator's team has delivered his first posthumous studio album, titled What It Means To Be King. The nineteen-song effort includes features from Lil Durk, Fivio Foreign, MoneyBagg Yo, 21 Savage, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, and more. Stand-out tracks include "Evil Twins" and "Straight To It."

From stories to anthems to love songs and everything in between, this album shows Von's full skillset and doesn't keep any cards unturned. This is a must-listen for any of Von's fans, showing him at his very best.

Two of the most controversial rappers from this present era of hip-hop, DaBaby and YoungBoy Never Broke Again have officially joined forces for their first-ever full-length collaborative project, BETTER THAN YOU. Coinciding with the release date of King Von's posthumous album, YoungBoy seemingly tries to steal some of his late rival's spotlight, setting out to prove something alongside North Carolina's DaBaby.

The twelve-track mixtape includes the duo's previously released singles "Neighborhood Superstar," "Hit," and "Bestie." It comes at a time when YB is all over hip-hop news headlines because of his feud against Lil Durk, which has also included Boosie Badazz and Gucci Mane by extension. This is DaBaby's first new project of the year and YB's second, having released Colors a few weeks ago.

Atlanta rap legend Gucci Mane sends a clear message to YoungBoy Never Broke Again with his new diss song, "Publicity Stunt." After YB mentioned Gucci on "I Hate YoungBoy," claiming that he used to rock with the iconic rapper before he did a song with his enemy Lil Durk, Guwop responded with some bars of his own, accusing YB of staging a "publicity stunt" and stating that the rapper wants to be him.

He does not mention YoungBoy by name on the record but he quoted the Baton Rouge-based artist's lyrics on social media following the release, writing, "I feel like I'm Gucci Mane in 2006."

Gucci has been focusing on growing his business as an A&R and music entrepreneur but as of late, he's also been rapping his ass off. This is just the latest example.

After releasing his latest single "THE REV3NGE," it seemed as though Joey Bada$$' own fanbase was beginning to turn against him. Fans were divided about the New York rapper's direction on the new single but following the release of "Head High," his new single that dropped this week, people are back on his side.

Debuting the record via a performance on A COLORS SHOW, Joey Bada$$ is back in his bag on "Head High," leading us into his new album's rollout with technical prowess and his classic lyricism. The rapper reflects on family, the state of the world, and his relationship with the late XXXTentacion. Stay tuned for more new music from Joey Bada$$ in the coming weeks.

The third single from Nigo's upcoming album, I Know Nigo, has officially arrived with a feature from Pusha-T. The song, called "Hear Me Clearly," follows the release of Pusha-T's latest single, "Diet Coke," which was co-produced by Kanye West. Similarly, Ye has another production credit on "Hear Me Clearly," alongside ThaMyind, Luca Starz, and BoogzDaBeast.

The track was first previewed at Nigo's Kenzo fashion show in January and the official release was very much worth the wait. Marking the Japanese cultural icon's first musical body of work in nearly two decades, I Know Nigo is expected to be released on March 25. Nigo and Pharrell serve as executive producers on the album, which also features Kid Cudi, A$AP Rocky, and more.

If you're looking for a nostalgic trip this weekend, search no further than RZA's new seven-song display with DJ Scratch, Saturday Afternoon Kung Fu Theater. The cinematic new project has been expected from the two hip-hop icons for a while, arriving with the previously released single, "Fate Of The World."

A callback to when albums were crafted similarly to a good book with strong sequencing, RZA and DJ Scratch's new album prioritizes the listening experience for fans, paying tribute to those good old Saturday afternoons when kung-fu films were being shown on TV. RZA spars with Bobby Digital on the new release, serving as the latest in Wu-Tang's storied legacy.

Emerging as two of the realest forces in modern hip-hop, Morray has teamed up with Cordae for the release of his new single, "Still Here." The soul-tinged record serves as a natural progression for Morray, who grew up singing in church. The first new single from the North Carolina-based artist in 2022, Morray has a lot more coming for the rest of the year. He has been booked to perform at J. Cole's upcoming Dreamville Festival next month, where he will likely perform his powerful new single.

As he continues to tease his upcoming new album, Bronx-based rap superstar A Boogie Wit da Hoodie has teamed up with one of the borough's up-and-comers, B-Lovee, for the new single "Hit Different." The melodic new record features drill components, which allow B-Lovee to shine in his verse. The Highbridge-aligned A Boogie comes through with a catchy chorus as he prepares to take over the industry yet again with more new music on the way.

This has been a big week for Cleveland-born rapper-turned-rocker, Machine Gun Kelly. Following the official release of his three-song Lockdown Sessions EP on streaming services, the 31-year-old artist returns with his new single "ay!" with Lil Wayne.

The song comes ahead of his forthcoming full-length release for Mainstream Sellout, which is another collaborative effort with Travis Barker. The low-budget music video includes cameos from MGK's friends, who swap outfits with the star and show off their synchronized dance moves. Lil Wayne provides the song's second verse, which gets Kellz and his boys pumped up during the video, turning up with a hand-drawn animation of the rapper.

Refreshing his album from a few weeks ago with five new tracks, Baton Rouge-based rap icon Boosie Badazz is back with the deluxe edition of Heartfelt. The new album, which features one sole guest appearance from Trouble, is highlighted by the song "I Don't Call Phones I Call Shots," in which Boosie addresses NBA YoungBoy's disses on "I Hate YoungBoy."

"Feel like Boosie don't even like me, b*tch, don't call my phone (F*ck you)," rapped YB on the song from a few weeks ago.

It took about a week for Boosie to respond but he came through with his own bars, rapping, "If you felt that way why didn't you call me on my phone number? Don't speak on me no more, you know I don't go for that, keep it real dog, you a hoe for that."

The deluxe completes Boosie's first new full-length project of the year.

Adding four new songs to the tail-end of her latest full-length release 333, Tinashe has officially returned with the new deluxe edition. Including a guest appearance from Channel Tres, Tinashe continues her strong stretch, which has lasted since she left RCA Records in 2019. Enjoying her newfound independence, Tinashe sounds free to explore new themes in her art, making way for one of her most personal projects to date.

Back in the blog era of hip-hop, The Cool Kids (Sir Michael Rocks and Chuck Inglish) were a fan-favorite group that thrived on the internet. They remain an influential force, recently announcing a new three-part album called Before Sh*t Got Weird. The first chapter of the project was released this week with features from J.I.D., Chance The Rapper, 6LACK, Larry June, Guapdad 4000, and others. Some more blog era favorites, like Pac Div, also appear on the album's tracklist.

New solo albums from Sir Michael Rocks and Chuck Inglish will be released on March 23, completing the trilogy. It's nice to see The Cool Kids still doing their thing in 2022.

Tee Grizzley - "Beat The Streets"

His second new single of the year, Detroit-based rapper Tee Grizzley is back with "Beat The Streets." Destroying a beat from J.R. Rotem, the 27-year-old rapper speaks on his motivation to make it out of the streets and succeed as an artist. It seems like this is only the beginning for Tee Grizzley, who is promising another strong campaign in 2022.

Legends and up-and-coming superstars collide on the new single from David Guetta and Afrojack, "Trampoline." The iconic Missy Elliott provides her creative flair to the club-ready jumper, which also features stand-out verses from BIA and the latest TDE signee, Doechii. If you're looking to turn up this weekend, be sure to turn this one on to help you get loose.

Rising Atlanta-based rapper Omerettà The Great released her most divisive single yet a few weeks ago, titled "Sorry Not Sorry." She spends the entire song arguing what is and isn't considered Atlanta in her mind, suggesting that zones including College Park, Decatur, and Clayco are not part of Atlanta. After causing some controversy on social media with T.I. and other Atlanta residents, Latto jumped on the remix to argue that Clayco is definitely part of Atlanta before claiming that while Omerettà doesn't think people like 21 Savage and Ciara represent the ATL, they worked hard to change the culture and belong there.

Get educated about Atlanta's many zones with Omerettà and Latto's new remix.

It has been a crazy ride for Jamaican-born artist Shenseea in the last few years. She contributed to Kanye West's Donda last year before collaborating with 21 Savage, Megan Thee Stallion, and others on her upcoming new studio album, ALPHA. With the project dropping next week, Shenseea introduces a new vibe, unlocking a different side of her artistry on the new single, "Deserve It."

This one sounds like nothing we've heard before from Shenseea but it's a move in a direction that works great for her. Stay tuned for more of her progression next week with the release of her album, ALPHA.

BlueBucksClan - See The Difference

There has never been a shortage of Los Angeles-based talent in hip-hop and lately, the two-man group BlueBucksClan has been taking over the West Coast. With clever sports references sprinkled across their bass-booming tracks, BBC follows the release of their single "Valentine's Day" with a four-song EP. This could be the start of a monster year for Jeeezy and DJ, who have been rising quickly up the ranks of LA's finest rappers.

BabyTron - Megatron

Witty punchlines, basketball references, and unconventional, funky beats highlight Detroit-based rapper BabyTron's new project, Megatron. As he continues to take over his city, hit play on his latest project and see why he's been getting such high praise across the nation.

Let us know what music you've got on rotation today in the comment section. Check out our songs section for more new releases today.