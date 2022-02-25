All things considered, this has been a pretty terrible week on most fronts. As you all surely know, Russia has invaded Ukraine and over 137 people have been declared dead from the first day of the attack. Things are looking pretty grim if you immerse yourself too much in the mainstream news narrative, but as a form of distraction, we do have plenty of new music to soothe our minds and souls this weekend.

This week, we're highlighting fifteen new releases from some of hip-hop's biggest names, as well as some up-and-coming artists that you may not be privy to yet. On the album side, we've got full-length projects from Kodak Black, EARTHGANG, Conway the Machine, and others. Of course, we can't forget about Ye, who released a bunch of songs from Donda 2 on his Stem Player.

As for singles, new releases from Tyga and Doja Cat, NBA YoungBoy and DaBaby, Lil Durk, Kehlani, Flo Milli, and others have us looking forward to their eventual full-length drops this year.

Have a look at what dropped this week below and let us know what you'll be listening to over the weekend in the comments.





This week, Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) premiered his latest studio album, Donda 2, in front of a sold-out audience in Miami. The visually stunning, cinematic event was live-streamed for millions around the world as Ye debuted tracks with Migos, XXXTentacion, Travis Scott, Future, Baby Keem, Don Toliver, Soulja Boy, and more.

On Wednesday (February 23), four new songs from the album were uploaded exclusively to Stem Player, the first piece of technology offered by Yeezy. On Friday (February 25), the rest of the album was uploaded to Stem Player, allowing fans to listen to the first version of Donda 2. It is likely that, over time, the album will see many forms. There is a strong chance that this isn't the last update to Donda 2 as Ye is known to rework his albums in real-time after dropping them.

Though it's exclusively available on Stem Player, Donda 2 is finally available for the masses. Stay tuned for a proper release on streaming services when the time comes.

Following the tremendous success of "Super Gremlin" on the charts, Kodak Black is officially Back For Everything on his new studio album. With one of the most popular rap songs across the nation, Yak has been experiencing a special moment, hyping his fans up for the full-length release over the last few weeks. The nineteen-song effort includes one sole feature from Lil Durk (don't tell NBA YoungBoy...) as well as the previously released singles "Grinding All Season," "I Wish," and "Love & War."

This is Kodak's first project release of the year.

Atlanta-based rap duo EARTHGANG has returned with their new studio album, Ghetto Gods. After releasing a few well-received singles from the project, the group of WowGr8 and Olu represent Dreamville perfectly on the seventeen-song effort, which includes features from J. Cole, Future, 2 Chainz, J.I.D., Nick Cannon, and more.

With executive production from Kawan “KP” Prather, EARTHGANG seeks to remind their fans of the godhood present within all of us, issuing a thought-provoking look into Black men's experiences living in America.

Following the success of their previous collaboration on "Juicy," Tyga and Doja Cat have teamed up once again for a new single off of Tyga's upcoming album. The song, titled "Freaky Deaky," follows along the same lines as their last link-up. The two Los Angeles-based rappers sing about their attraction for one another, previewing their night together in the highly-stylized music video.

With his album slated for this summer, Tyga is kicking off his rollout the right way.

Conway The Machine has been teasing his debut on Shady Records for what feels like forever but on Friday, his full-length project, titled God Don't Make Mistakes, was officially released on the label's imprint. An autobiographical window into Conway's soul, the revered rapper dives into his life story on the album, including his Bells Palsy diagnosis, which was detrimental in him re-learning how to speak and rap.

Features include Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Jill Scott, and more. The album includes the previously released singles "John Woo Flick," "Piano Love," and "Stressed."

The current top-trending music video on YouTube, Lil Durk has another one on his hands with "AHHH HA."

The world was expecting a new full-length album from Lil Durk on Tuesday (February 22) but instead, the Chicago-based rapper dropped a new single aimed at YoungBoy Never Broke Again in the midst of their heated feud. Taking aim at the rapper, his baby's mother Jania, and more people around him, Durk's official response to YB's taunts comes off his upcoming 7220 album. It also sparked a reply from YoungBoy, who dropped his latest song "I Hate YoungBoy," which contained some extremely harsh disses against Durk, the rapper's fiancée and father, King Von, Gucci Mane, Lil Baby, and more.

Stay tuned for more from Lil Durk as his new album, 7220, releases next month.

Florida-based rapper Ace Hood is one of hip-hop's unsung heroes, consistently bringing quality music to the forefront. Influencing some of this generation's most popular rappers, Ace Hood doesn't often get the credit that he deserves. He's not sulking in the shadows though -- instead, he's thriving.

On Friday, the 33-year-old artist dropped his new album, M.I.N.D. (Memories Inside Never Die) with ten songs and a feature from Killer Mike. This is one of the strongest releases of the week and definitely deserves your attention.

Following the release of her latest single "altar," Kehlani has returned with her new song, "little story." This serves as the second release from her upcoming studio album, blue water road. Stay tuned for more from the Bay Area-based singer as she continues to roll out her upcoming project in the coming months.

Another one of Florida's unsung rap heroes, Denzel Curry has returned with his new single, "Zatoichi" featuring slowthai. The Carol City-based rapper's second single from his upcoming album, Melt My Eyez See Your Future, pays homage to drum and bass with a Powers Pleasant-produced beat. A music video accompanies the release, showcasing Zeltron's level-up in the visuals department as he continues to impress with each new release.

Consistently providing the guidelines for doing everything right as an independent artist in the music industry, Russ returns with his new single, "WHAT ARE YALL." Proving that he's one of the hardest workers in this business, Russ claims that he finished the song on Thursday morning, sent it off to streaming services in the afternoon, shot the video at night, and finished editing it before midnight. "Dreams only work if you do and freedom is priceless," he said on Instagram.

Russ is really rapping his ass off on this self-produced record.

Capping off Black History Month with a female empowerment anthem, Alabama-based rapper Flo Milli brings her trademark charm and wit to her new single, "PBC." After previewing the record with an America's Next Top Model-themed trailer, the 22-year-old artist shows why she's such a strong force in the rap game with her bursting confidence and funny punchlines.

Standing for "Pretty Black Cute," "PBC" follows the release of Flo's latest solo single, "Ice Baby."

Erica Banks - "Slim Waist"

Dallas-based rapper Erica Banks is back with a new body-positive single, titled "Slim Waist." The self-proclaimed Flow Queen returns with a bold record that sounds tailor-made for the strip club. Alongside a twerk-filled video, Banks explores her sensual side further on "Slim Waist," continuing an upward trend for the rapper since the release of "Buss It."

London-based rapper Central Cee completes his Western takeover with the release of his new mixtape, 23. With over a billion streams and crazy success on his recent singles "Retail Therapy," "Khabib," and the PinkPantheress-assisted remix of "Obsessed With You," Central Cee shows why he's one of the best rappers from across the pond on the new fifteen-track full-length.





Although it presently isn't available on streaming services, New Jersey-based rapper Mach-Hommy is following up on his strong 2021 campaign with the release of his new four-song EP, Dump Gawd: Triz Nathaniel. Offering the project for $222 on his website, fans can also listen to Mach-Hommy's latest by streaming directly on his site for free.

If Vancouver-based artist Boslen isn't on your radar yet, it's time to wake up. The trailblazing young artist impressed on last year's DUSK to DAWN project and he's kicking off this year with the release of his new single, "LEVELS." The song introduces the world to Boslen's GONZO era, previewing what direction he will head in on his forthcoming full-length project.

Let us know what music you've got on rotation today in the comment section. Check out our songs section for more new releases today.