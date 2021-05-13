It's certainly looking like a big Friday for hip-hop fans, many of whom are eagerly awaiting the stroke of midnight. After all, there's plenty of exciting new music lined up to be released. Naturally, J. Cole's The Off-Season, a fourteen-track endeavor with production from Timbaland, Boi-1da, Jake One, and T-Minus is set to arrive, with many still buzzing from the high of Cole's recent L.A. Leakers Freestyle.

Yet Cole isn't the only artist dropping tonight. Two long-quiet acts are returning with their comeback singles, with both Nicki Minaj and Migos also slated to come through; though Nicki has yet to reveal her title, the Migos have confirmed that their lead Culture 3 single will be titled "Straightenin'." Additional singles set to land include Lil Gnar, Ski Mask The Slump God, and Chief Keef's "New Bugatti," A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and Rowdy Rebel's "9 Bridge," and T-Pain and Kehlani's "I Like Dat."

While Cole's Off-Season will likely be the biggest release of the night, it's not the only album set to drop. Fellow Dreamvillians EarthGang has been adamant that they would deliver their sophomore album Ghetto Gods on the same day as Cole, having teased as much as recently as this past week; at this moment, it's unclear whether or not Olu and Gr8 intend on going through with it, or if they're simply engaging in the subtle art of trolling.

21 Savage's Saw: Spiral soundtrack is also coming, with features from Savage, Young Nudy, and more. Kodak Black is also ready to drop a new album, readying Haitian Boy Kodak, which clocks in at eight total tracks. In addition, we're also looking at Berner's Paulie Cicero, Jorja Smith's Be Right Back, and the deluxe edition of Lil Skies' Unbothered. Suffice it to say, it'll be an active night, and we encourage you to sound off in the comments with whatever you plan on queuing up first. Is this the biggest hip-hop release night of the year so far?