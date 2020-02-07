Earlier this week, Safaree came through to announce that he's dipping from the industry since welcoming his first child. "After the birth of my daughter I’ve decided I’m leaving the industry I hope I made the parasites happy. God bless✌🏾 STRAITT OUT," he wrote on Instagram. After his announcement that was seemingly fake or for some looks, he's alerted his fans that his wife, Erica Mena, is coming through to drop off her debut release.



Dia Dipasupil / Staff / Getty Images

Safaree posted a PSA on his wife's new endeavor to his Instagram. "My wife’s 1st Rap feature is dropping this Saturday at 9Pm and it is 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥!! I can’t wait for the world to see this‼️🔥‼️🔥 @iamErica_Mena your an undeniable gift‼️🔥‼️" We can't confirm any more details on the release or whether Safaree will be on the track as well. Considering Erica just gave birth, we assume the recording of this track was while she was pregnant. Safaree followed up on his announcement by sharing a teaser to his feed that sees Erica squaring up in front of the camera, looking as if she's about to drop some bars.

Peep both posts below and let us know what you think and what you expect.