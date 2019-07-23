It's still surreal to really think about the loss of Mac Miller. To remember seeing the headline announcing his death at the age of 26, and having to understand the finality of it all. After all, he had just released his most reflective album to date in Swimming, a sign of maturation both musically and personally. Sadly, his life came to an untimely end on September 7th, 2018, leaving millions of fans in a state of shock and mourning. Now, all we can really do is pick up the pieces, and turn to the catalog he left behind.

As is so often the case, Mac's vaults have since been opened ever so slightly, leading to an increase in posthumous leaks. While the ethics surrounding such music is debateable to be sure, it's likely that many fans will cherish another couple minutes with Mac. Today, Hypebeast shared a link to the latest unreleased Miller track "The Sun Room (Somewhere In Space)," a trippy cut reportedly produced by Thundercat. Should you be so inclined, you can check that out right here.

As Hypebeast points out, "The Sun Room" shares several lyrical parallels to Watching Movies opener "The Star Room," so make of that what you will. Either way, the track has finally surfaced in full, and will likely make the afternoon of those feeling particularly burdened by the loss. What do you think about this one?

Katharine Lotze/Getty Images