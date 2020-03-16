The Jordan Dub Zero, a cult-classic that first debuted in 2005, has made its way back to retailers whether you like it or not. Over the last several months the Dub Zero has released in a number of OG colorways, including the classic “White/Black-Red” iteration as well as a stealth "Triple Black" design.

If you're a fan of the Jordan mashup, you'll be happy to learn that there are even more new colorways in the works, including a "White, Black, Ice, Metallic Gold" joint that pulls inspiration from the beloved "DMP" Air Jordan 6.

The Dub Zero is a hybrid sneaker borrowing design cues from eight different Air Jordans including the Air Jordan 4, Air Jordan 6, Air Jordan 11, Air Jordan 12, Air Jordan 13, Air Jordan 15, Air Jordan 17 and Air Jordan 20. A release date for this particular "DMP" colorway has not yet been revealed but you can expect the kicks to carry a $150 price tag when they drop.

