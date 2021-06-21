There's a search underway for a group of individuals responsible for the kidnapping of a young waitress in New Jersey. According to ABC News, the waitress was allegedly kidnapped and assaulted after chasing down a group of people who attempted to dine and dash. Police said that the incident took place on Saturday, June 19th at Nifty Fifty's in Washington Township, New Jersey.

The 20-year-old waitress served a group of five people who had allegedly tried to walk out on a $70 bill. The police said that she was abducted for a short time after following the group and put in a Dodge Durango.

"They pulled her into the vehicle and assaulted her inside the vehicle," Washington Township Police Chief Patrick Gurcsik said. "The vehicle headed north on Route 42, made a U-turn and was heading south towards Monroe Township, and pushed her out of the vehicle.”

The woman was able to run back to the Nifty Fifty's where she called the police. She was later taken to a hospital where she was able to get treated for the number of bruises she suffered and a potential concussion. She has since been released.

Gurcsik urged employees at any company to refrain from chasing suspects. Instead, he said to take down their license plate and call the police.

The suspects are still at large.

