It's concerning to see acts of racism, from verbal harassment to police brutality, pop up around the country this Summer-- though one community was delivered justice this week when racist language was met with legal trouble. According to People Magazine, Edward Mathews', a white Mount Laurel, New Jersey resident, was arrested at his home Monday afternoon while protestors cheered the police on and threw objects at Matthews. He was charged with harassment and bias intimidation.

The arrest came after a large protest that same day, due to a viral video of Matthews' becoming physical with his neighbor while shouting racist slurs at her and other neighbors.

Mathews' neighbor initially called 911, citing she was "continually harassed by her neighbor, Edward Cagney Mathews."

Footage of the altercation shows Matthews yelling the N-word at his neighbors multiple times, pushing one of his neighbors, and taunting people to come to his house (he then gives out his address).

A statement from the local police department in response to the incident reads: "The Mount Laurel Police Department does not tolerate hate or bias intimidation in any form... This type of behavior is totally unacceptable. We can assure our residents that incidents like this are thoroughly investigated and that those who commit such offenses will be held accountable for their actions."

Mathews' has yet to appear in court, though he spoke to the Philadelphia Examiner before his arrest: "I certainly wasn't expecting an encounter like that and certainly wasn't expecting to disrespect anybody." He added, "Let me be clear: That is no excuse for what I said, but I lost my temper."

He continued defending himself to NBC Philadelphia: "I've made mistakes, said racial slurs out of anger or being drunk. I may not be able to relate to communities of color, but I am not a racist."

Though neighbors told NBC Philadelphia that they doubt Mathews is remorseful, Mathews was profuse about his apology: "I did not mean this. It was a lapse of judgment at a moment at my weakest point and my anger got the best of me."

Windows were broken at Mathews' house as well amid the protests, but no arrests have been made.

