It's been two months since the YSL indictment took place, locking up numerous members said to be gang affiliated. Of that group of people were two well-known rappers in the industry, Young Thug and Gunna. Since their apprehension, there has been an outpour of people demanding for them to be released. While those on the outside are urging for their freedom, those inside haven't stopped fighting to get out either.

A couple of days ago, Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Giavanni Kitchens, got denied bond for the second time. He hoped to be set free from prison and get put on house arrest, but because of his "leadership" role with YSL, that was not feasible. In fact, prosecutors argued that he could possibly intimidate witnesses if he was let go. Therefore, he will stay in jail until January of 2023.

Because he had to appear virtually to plead his case, an image of him was snagged and has gone viral on social media. While it's not the best quality, the "Pushin P" artist was seen wearing a prison uniform and a mask under his chin. His facial features appeared to be slimmer and accompanied by thicker hair around its perimeter.

In recent news regarding the Atlanta native's sentence, it was alleged that a jail nurse attempted to smuggle drugs into the facility for him. According to WSBTV, the woman was found with a bag full of marijuana and cocaine back in May of this year. When confronted, she allegedly ran, and prosecutors told judges that some of the materials were for Gunna.